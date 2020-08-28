Sony Xperia 5 II specs leak alongside more renders

Sony is anticipated to reveal the Xperia 5 II at an online occasion on September 17. This will certainly be the follower to the Xperia 5 from in 2015, and it appears like Sony isn’t prepared to quit on its outrageous identifying plan right now.

Recently we saw the very first dripped render revealing the Xperia 5 II, and today more of these have actually been outed, alongside a considerable list of its specs.

The phone is stated to sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED show with 21:9 element ratio, 120 Hz revitalize rate, and 240 Hz touch tasting rate. At the helm we discover the Snapdragon 865 chipset (the vanilla, non-Plus variation), helped by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The rear electronic cameras are broad, ultrawide, and tele. The primary shooter is a 12 MP system with f/1.7 aperture, 24mm comparable lens, with 82-degree field of vision. The tele is likewise 12 MP, with f/2.4 aperture, and provides you 3x optical zoom. The ultrawide is 12 MP too, with f/2.2 aperture, and 16 mm comparable focal length an 124-degree field of vision. The Xperia 5 II will include 120fps video recording in 4K HDR.

The handset determines 158 x 68 x 8 mm, and it’s kept alive by a 4,000 mAh battery that charges through a USB-C port with PD assistance. An earphone jack remains in too, making a return (the original 5 didn’t have one).

Source