Sony Xperia 5 II official announcement set for September 17

Sony set up a “new product announcement” for September 17 and the #SonyXperia hashtag leaves little doubt that there’s a brand-new phone en route. The business would not be making a lot sound unless it will release the Sony Xperia 5 II, right?

We saw the very first renders of the phone the other day, revealing a triple camera with ZEISS T * lenses along with a traditional top and bottom bezel style on the front. There isn’t much details on the hardware, nevertheless. It must be extremely near to the Xperia 1 II, conserve for some modifications (e.g. the 3D ToF sensing unit appears to have actually gone missing out on).

The screen size is the significant unidentified– Mark II Xperia 1 stuck to a 6.5″ diagonal, like the Mark I. If the 5- series design does the very same, that suggests a 6.1″ screen. Some early reports declared that it will be smaller sized, though it’s unclear how reputable those are. Either method, it will probably be a 1080p panel, definitely not 4K.

We might see other designs– international variation of the newly-unveiled Xperia 8 Lite or the brand-new 12 GB Xperia 1 II designs possibly (both of which are unique to Japan for now). Some reports declared that the Xperia Compact and Premium lines will be rebounding.

Anyway, Sony will livestream the announcement on its YouTube channel beginning at 7:00 AM UTC.

