Sony Xperia 5 II leaked promo video reveals the device in full

Just a day after the enormous Sony Xperia 5 II leakage the other day, Android Headlines handled to take a promo video of the upcoming device and it looks rather genuine.

The promo video programs the Xperia 5 II from all angles strengthening the renders we have actually currently seen. And, obviously, it looks more like its predecessor than the Xperia 1 II due to the rounded edges. We can as soon as again see the strange button placed best beside the power button and the volume rocker and the return of the 3.5 mm audio jack.

(*5 *)