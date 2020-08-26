Sony Xperia 5 II image leaks, shows ZEISS T* lenses, but no 3D ToF sensor

The Xperia 5-sized hole in Sony’s 2020 smartphone line-up may be filled soon – leakster Evan Blass just posted the first image of the phone. The design is essentially a scaled down Xperia 1 II as expected, but there are some differences.

Starting with the camera on the back, we’re glad to see that the ZEISS T* logo is still in place. However, the 3D ToF sensor is missing, on the larger flagship it sits just below the ZEISS logo. That aside, the Xperia 5 II camera should be just as capable as that of the 1 II.

Further evidence of that is the shutter key on the right side of the phone, Sony is the only company that still gives you a hardware button for that. But look a little closer – there’s an extra button on there.

Sony Xperia 5 II (leaked image)

The original Xperia 5 had an extra button too, which was necessary because the side-mounted fingerprint reader couldn’t act as a Power button. This issue was fixed on the Mark II series, even on the mid-range Xperia 10 II.

One thing that the Xperia 5 II will have and the original didn’t is the 3.5mm headphone jack (you can just about see it on the top side).

Unfortunately, Blass didn’t give us the display size. The original model had a 6.1” display, a bit too large to be part of the Compact series. However, earlier this year…