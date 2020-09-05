Sony Xperia 5 II appears in a leaked promo video

The Sony Xperia 5 II is set to release on September 17 however we have actually currently seen nearly all, if not all, of the specifications and crucial functions. And the leaked promo video is here to verify the majority of what we understand up until now.

The clip stresses on the handset’s multimedia and video gaming abilities. The phone is so flexible that you can enjoy your preferred films and music and can likewise deal with practically whatever you toss at it. There’s a 120Hz revitalize rate screen with 240Hz touch reaction time, double front-facing stereo speakers and video gaming improvement software application that provides you granular control over the handset throughout video gaming. The 3.5 mm audio jack is here to remain too.

Of course, the photography and videography abilities aren’t ignored in the briefvideo The Xperia 5 II can shoot slow-motion 4K videos in 120fps, uses burst shooting with AF at approximately 20 frames per 2nd and you can modify videos on the color-accurate OLED screen.

Source ( personal Twitter account)