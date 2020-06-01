Sony Xperia 10 II gets disassembled on video

Fancy getting a newly-released Sony Xperia 10 II? Interested in seeing the cellphone from the within? Okay, even when the answer is a no, it is nonetheless an intriguing factor to look at on video.

The video guides you thru the disassembly means of the Xperia 10 II and it additionally offers us a glimpse of its inner association – the motherboard, the CPU and GPU (which have thermal paste on them), the battery, the antennas, the show and all of the little buttons and ports.

The Xperia 10 II is Sony’s upper-midranger with a 6″ 1080x2520px 21:9 OLED display, a triple important digital camera, comprised of an everyday 12MP huge digital camera, 8MP 2x telephoto and 8MP ultrawide cameras. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and has a 3,600mAh battery with assist for 18W charging.

Our assessment of the Xperia 10 II is nearly prepared – we cannot be tearing down the cellphone, thoughts, however we’ll reply some vital questions in regards to the high quality of the cameras, the efficiency and the battery life.