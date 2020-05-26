Sony Xperia 1 II pre-orders open in Germany and Poland, free WH-1000XM3 pair included

Following the begin of pre-orders in the Netherlands, the Xperia 1 II can currently be scheduled in 2 even more European nations – Germany andPoland The cost coincides – $1,199 or PLN5,299

The authorities German Sony shop detailed the phone for pre-order in addition to neighborhood sellermobilcom-debitel.de Both shops are providing the Black and Purple variations.

Those that position their orders prior to June 7 will certainly obtain a free pair of Sony WH-1000 XM3 sound terminating earphones. Those usually set you back over $250 by themselves and probably the most effective at what they do as we discovered in our testimonial.

In Poland, the mobile phone isoffered directly from Sony The duration for the earphones promo is a bit longer though – till June 14.

Judging by past launches, the very same offer will certainly be offered for the majority of the European nations yet not all.

Via