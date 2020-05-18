Sony Xperia 1 II launches in Japan on May 22

Japanese service provider KDDI has actually revealed that it will certainly start offering the Sony Xperia 1 II on May 22, valued at JPY 133,600 ( $1,145; INR 94,000;$1,243, transformed), for the single 8/256 GB version.

NTT docomo is additionally anticipated to launch the Xperia 1 II to its Japanese consumers quickly.

There’s still no main word on the precise day of the worldwide launch of the Xperia 1 II, much to the frustration of the several claiming the Sony front runner. It was anticipated that the Xperia 1 II would certainly introduce around the world by the end of May, however if that’s to occur we need to see pre-orders open soon.

Sony revealed the Xperia 1 II back in February and also it has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display screen, a three-way 12 MP electronic camera with normal, 16 mm ultrawide and also 3x telephoto sensing units, eye autofocus for the major and also ultrawide electronic cameras and also a 4,000 mAh battery.

