Sony Xperia 1 II initial pre-order stock depleted, bundle changed

Just two weeks ago, Sony launched the pre-order campaign because of its new flagship – the Xperia 1 II. It included a free of charge pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones but the phone started showing as out of stock in most markets yesterday. As of now now most Sony stores and its partners have altered the promo bundle.

It appears that the headphones stock was actually the situation as the pre-order campaign continues with a fresh bundle. This time around, you get the Sony Style Cover View XQZ-CVAT case, which usually costs 59.99.

Alternatively, the company could be looking to reach a different audience with its new bundle – those that would prefer to have an incident out of the box than the headphones. We’ll be hoping to acquire a clarification from Sony in the future.

Source 1 | Source 2 | Source 3