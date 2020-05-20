Sony Xperia 1 II goes on pre-order in the US and Europe

The Sony Xperia 1 II is now up on pre-order in the US by means of B&H and in the Netherlands by means of Belsimpel. Neither itemizing has a selected transport date – the European itemizing has a imprecise four weeks estimate for on-line availability, which might imply June.

These pre-orders come two days earlier than the Xperia 1 II goes on sale in Japan by means of service KDDI.

The Sony flagship prices 1,199 for its sole 8/256GB mannequin in the Netherlands, but it surely does come bundled with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 wi-fi noise-cancelling headphones, usually price 280 on their very own. Last yr the Xperia 1 additionally got here with complimentary 1000XM3 cans.









Sony Xperia 1 II

There have been whispers of the Xperia 1 II going international at the finish of May for months now. However with no transport date on both itemizing, availability will possible be pushed to June.

Source 1 | 2