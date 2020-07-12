Sony Xperia 1 II battery life

We reviewed the Sony Xperia 1 II a little over a month ago and we enjoyed it for its camera prowess and extensive feature set, among other things. What we couldn’t do during those times was test its battery life because the firmware we’d running throughout the review was not finalized because particular respect. Now that people got the retail-grade computer software we were finally in a position to run the tests.

The numbers we got out of the Xperia 1 II are a lot better than what we clocked on the previous generation, though it isn’t a huge huge difference. We measured 10 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing, up from the Xperia 1’s 9 hours and twelve and half hours of offline video playback, another 1:30h increase. Neither result is great by today’s standards, particularly when you account for the 60Hz refresh rate display, but we do appreciate the improvement.

We also measured an increase in voice call endurance, a sizeable one – the Xperia 1 II lasted for 31hours in our testing, compared to the 25h result of the older phone. Standby battery draw ended up okay by the standards of the afternoon, and adding everything up the Xperia 1 II posted a standard endurance rating of 83 hours.

The Xperia 1 II supports USB Power Delivery as much as 21W however it ships having an 18W charger in the box. It’s understandable then that it’s maybe not among the quickest to top up and we clocked 1:51h from flat to full – the higher ones available do it in around 1 hour, the best ones are under 40 minutes.

Starting from a clear battery we got to a 46% charge in half an hour or so, more or less exactly the same number as other phones with 4,000mAh batteries and 18W charging. For what it’s worth, the Xperia is quicker compared to the Motorola Edge+.

With a third-party PD adapter capable of outputting up to 65 watts, we measured 53% in half an hour or so and 1:44h for a full charge. It’s a small improvement, therefore the lack of a 21W adapter in the Xperia 1 II’s box or Sony’s portfolio is hardly a problem.

The Xperia 1 II supports wireless charging too, a return of the feature from the XZ3 that was removed from the Xperia 1 for one reason or still another. It’s certified for compliance with the Qi Extended Power Profile for up to 11W of power transfer.

Sony it self makes the WCH20 charging pad which we saw all the way in XZ2 times and it outputs 9W. It’s kinda old and pretty hard to come by if you wish to purchase one, not to mention pricey. Third-party may be the way to go with wireless chargers.

As usual, the Xperia 1 II comes with Sony’s Battery care feature. It aims to attenuate the time your battery spends above 90% charge, circumstances which could be detrimental to its health in the long run. It does so by learning your charging habits and only topping it up immediately before you need the telephone.

It works best with overnight charging and a well-established daily (nightly) routine, obviously, if you could set a custom time frame your self. Sony’s research says that thanks to the technology the Xperia 1 II’s battery will take two times as long to degrade down seriously to 80% of the original capacity.











Battery care

A new feature this year, within the Game Enhancer suite, is H.S. power get a grip on. When enabled, if you’re gaming and the device is plugged in the charger, it’s not going to actually charge the battery but is only going to meet your present power consumption. The idea is to limit heat generation (H.S. stands for Heat Suppression) and in turn battery degradation.







H.S. power control