Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II will get Android 13, rumor says

With the intro of the Note20 and Note20 Ultra last month, Samsung revealed that it will problem approximately 3 Android OS variation updates to its flagship gadgets beginning with the Galaxy S10 household from in 2015.

Now it appears like Sony might be all set to do the same. According to a brand-new rumor out of Japan, the business will offer the Xperia 1 II 3 Android OS variation updates, which indicates that the last version striking it will be Android 13. There’s no word on the specific timeline for any of these updates yet, however it would be good to see that Sony’s flagship will be on par, in this regard, with Samsung’s.

Keep in mind that this is all unofficial formally at the minute, however. The very same source shared the state of some other Xperia designs too, so here’s every one’s last Android variation – the last upgrade, as it were.

The upcoming Xperia 5 II will sign up with the Xperia 1 II in getting Android 13, while the Xperia 1, Xperia 5, and Xperia 10 II will just make it approximately Android 11 and will then be forgotten. The Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia Ace, Xperia 8, and Xperia 8 Lite will all be stuck on Android 10 permanently, as this rumor goes. None of the other designs will ever see Android 11 either.

Obviously you must take this with a pinch of salt in the meantime. Hopefully Sony will follow Samsung’s lead and …