Sony XBR65X900F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Android TV with Alexa Compatibility – 2018 Model

BEYOND HIGH DEFINITION The Sony X900F model television offers the best in 4K HD TV picture quality. With stunning clarity plus high dynamic range color, contrast and detail, and full array local dimming technology, enjoy a lifelike picture, enhanced contrast and remarkable brightness packed inside an incredibly slim design. ENHANCED QUALITY Featuring the X1 Extreme Processor, 4K X Reality PRO and X tended Dynamic Range PRO 6X, this to offers superior brightness and a wide contrast range for a premium 4K television experience. Enjoy detailed and powerful real time image processing whether you are surfing channels, watching a movie or playing a video game. PREMIUM DISPLAY The Sony X900F includes X Motion Clarity technology and a TRILUMINOS display. X Motion offers the best in fast action clarity to control blurriness and maintain smooth, clear and bright images whether you are watching a high speed chase in an action movie or speed skating. TRILUMINOS combined with 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping provides the widest, brightest and most vivid color palette seen on a tv. VOICE CONTROL This tv offers voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Home. Ask your tv do things like cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Home or change the channel or volume with Alexa. And, with built in Google Assistant, talk into your remote to play your favorite movie, check the score of your favorite team, and control your TV and even your home. MULTIPLE INPUTS Currently supporting HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, this tv features 4 HDMI, 2 USB2. 0, 1 USB3. 0 and 1 Composite port for a variety of input/output options for easy switching between your favorite devices, gaming consoles and more. BOX INCLUDES Voice Remote Control, Batteries, AC Power Cord Spec (US, 2pin, flat blades, Polarity), IR Blaster, Operating Instructions, Quick Setup Guide / Supplement CUE, Table Top Stand (Assembly required). The power consumption (operation) is 177 watts while in stand by mode the power consumption is 0.5 watts. Display language – English, Spanish, French.

Enhanced Quality: With the X1 Extreme Processor enjoy controlled contrast & wide range of brightness.

Say It. See It.: Connect Alexa to your TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice, play music, launch video apps, and more; Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Home

Premium Display: Enjoy Vibrant Colors with Triluminos & Clear on Screen Action with X-Motion Clarity

Dimensions(WxHxD): Without Stand 57 x 32 3/4 x 2 3/4 inches, with Stand 57 x 35 3/8 x 11 3/4 inches

Multiple Inputs: 4 HDMI, 2 USB2.0, 1 USB3.0 & 1 Composite Port to Easily Switch Inputs

Box Includes: Voice Remote, Batteries, Power Cord, IR Blaster, Operating Manual, Setup Guide & Stand