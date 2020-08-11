Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth, Black (SRSXB10/BLK)



Get things booming anywhere with this portable Bluetooth1 speaker with extra bass and a compact, water-resistant design for worry-free listening indoors or out2. Connect two together for real stereo sound and listen all day with up to 16 hours of a battery Life3. It’s ready to pick up and play. NFC: yes; Input Output Terminals: Stereo Mini Jack (IN)

Feel the power of EXTRA BASS

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth and NFC. Bluetooth- Compatible Profiles-A2DP/AVRCP/HFP/HSP

Add an extra speaker for stereo sound. Frequency Transmission Range : 20 Hz–20,000 Hz (Sampling frequency 44.1 kHz)

Water-resistant design for worry-free listening indoors or out

Listen all day with up 16 hours of battery life.Max. Communication Range:32.81 ft

Pick it up and play with the small, lightweight design

Power Source Type: Battery Powered