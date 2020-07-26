Sony X950H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2020 Model, XBR85X950H



Explore a new level of contrast with the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. With advanced Full Array LED technology, you’ll see crystal-clear 4K HDR images in everything you watch. Bright and dark scenes feel more natural, and colors are even more true to life with the TRILUMINOS display. Connect Alexa to your compatible Sony TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice. You can also ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, and more and see it all on your Sony TV.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation

FULL ARRAY LED with local dimming: Experience brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes, plus incredible contrast with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x.

GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks, all hands-free.

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.

APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.