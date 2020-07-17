Sony X900H 55 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2020 Model



Price: $1,199.99 - $999.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 07:03:24 UTC – Details)



All of your favorite content, displayed in rich and life-like 4K HDR. The X900H is engineered with picture quality in mind, complimented by Full Array LED, TRILUMINOS Display, and X-Tended Dynamic Range technologies contributing to an experience that accurately portrays everything you watch and play.

Connect Alexa to your compatible Sony TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice. You can also ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, and more and see it all on your Sony TV.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation.

FULL ARRAY LED: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast enhanced by X-tended Dynamic Range.

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.

APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.

BRIGHT and CLEAR MOTION: On-screen action and motion look better than ever with X-Motion Clarity technology.