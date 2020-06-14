Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones review

The Sony WH-CH710N are a relatively affordable couple of noise-canceling headphones. They will be the successor to the CH700N, which we quite liked when we reviewed them 2 yrs ago. The CH710N carry on the tradition of offering active noise-canceling at more sensible pricing while also having a solid battery life.

Design

The design of the new CH710N is made to become more in line with the recent 2019-2020 Sony headphones. This means an even more uniform and, frankly, a boring exterior that is only a single material, color, and texture employed for the entirety of the headphone frame and earcups. The utilization of plastic here’s also perhaps not particularly good quality, with a smooth matte texture that looks and feels a little cheap. The headphones may also be quite light, which further adds to the feeling of cheapness.

The CH710N offers a limited range of motion. You can adjust the headband height and the cups swivel straight back so you can place them flat on your chest when not used but they do not collapse inwards to make them easy to carry. There’s also no carry bag or case provided in the box.

The bottom edges of the earcups house all the buttons and ports. The right earcup has controls to regulate the volume and playback, and also a button that toggles between noise canceling and ambient sound modes. On the left ear cup will be the power/pairing button, USB-C port for charging, and an audio jack for using in wired mode.

The overall construction of the headphones is okay, even if they look and feel a little cheap. They are unlikely to break easily but at the same time, I wouldn’t be too rough with them.

Comfort

The CH710N are very average when it comes to comfort. The main issue here is with the earpads, which are neither plush nor specially deep. They create a decent seal around your ears but the insufficient depth means my ears were constantly touching the within of the speaker grille. They are broad enough to accommodate wider ears but I just wish they were deep enough.

The headband also has merely a barely adequate amount of padding on them and the choice of material once more is quite mediocre.

Being noise-canceling headphones, the earcups also allow hardly any air to go around, making these headphones unsuitable for use in the sunshine.

Software and features

The CH710N feature active noise-canceling, which uses microphones on the outside to evaluate and block out the ambient noise. On these headphones, you have an option to either have noise-canceling either fully on or off. There’s also an ambient mode that lets you tune in to your environments by piping in certain frequencies through the speakers while still reducing some of the noise. This is fantastic for when you want to know someone around you, tune in to an announcement at the airport or train station, or while walking on the road.

What these headphones don’t have is support for the Sony Headphones Connect app. Without this app, there is no solution to dial in the exact level of noise-canceling or control other features like EQ along with other audio effects. You also can’t upgrade the software on these headphones.

The CH710N support Bluetooth 5.0 with NFC. The NFC enables quick and painless pairing on compatible Android phones. The CH710N lacks support for almost any of the fancy codecs and you get just SBC and AAC support here.

Noise-canceling

The CH710N are active noise-canceling headphones. They have two microphones on the outside that constantly monitor ambient sound and feed it in to the system that then works to cancel it.

The noise-canceling performance on the CH710N is pretty underwhelming. It does reduce some of the noise but there is still a good bit that seeps through. This is admittedly typical for noise-canceling headphones in this budget range. If you will need good noise-canceling performance, you are considering spending at the least twice as much. These ought to be fine for daily commutes but not for long haul flights.

Performance

The CH710N are a decent sounding couple of headphones. The sound is slightly bass-forward but with just minimal emphasis on the mids and highs, causing a dark and somewhat muddy sound.

The low-end of these headphones has a small but notable boost, which results in a generally speaking warm and punchy sound. The degree of bass here can be quite enjoyable as it has just enough heft and slam without being inundated by it as with the Sony Extra Bass headphones. The small amount of bass boost complements most genres well without getting in your path.

The mid-range performance is just a bit of a mixed bag. The bottom end of the mid-range is just a bit on the weightier side so that as we increase the frequency spectrum it dials straight back a fair bit. This gives vocals huge, indistinct quality. Male voices in particular sound heavier than they should while female voices sound less focused. Listening to podcasts on these made me want some kind of EQ, which most podcast apps don’t possess.

The high-end is where the sound completely fizzles and loses energy. The descent starts somewhere in the mid-range itself and by enough time we arrive at the high-end of the audio spectrum we are a good bit down from where we should be. There’s just no nuance or definition to high-frequency sounds and everything is merely dull and lifeless. Instruments lose their sparkle and energy plus some of the vocals also sound cloudy and distant.

This sort of sound can be fine for somebody who prefers an even more laidback, warm sound. It can erase an overly bright track and allow it to be less fatiguing but that is not a trick you want to affect every bit of music. The good thing is that it is simple enough to EQ these headphones to sound more balanced. You can not magically add detail that’s missing nevertheless, you can easily brighten the sound and add more high-end energy. The CH710N also work fine if all that’s necessary to do is watch videos or movies with them, because the drawbacks that apply to music aren’t as bothersome here.

The CH710N have good imaging performance. The soundstage is average considering they are closed-back headphones and it feels further congested due to the restricted high-end but it’s also perhaps not particularly narrow or hemmed-in.

The microphone performance is mediocre. The voice sounds compressed and robotic with a slightly nasal tone to it. It’s okay for voice calls  individuals I called didn’t have any complaints  although not for such things as voice recordings.

The CH710N even offers acceptable latency for most use cases. Listening to music was fine but even watching videos and movies didn’t pose any problem. Even casual gaming was fine. The issue mostly has been more competitive games where in actuality the latency might be an issue. There was a noticeable delay in the sound of the gunshots after tapping the button on Fortnite when paired with a OnePlus 8 Pro.

Battery

The CH710N have a rated battery life of 35 hours, a fairly generous figure. Sony also claims one hour of use after just 10-minutes of charge.

We set the headphones to loop our usual test track at a comfortably high volume. I was expecting the headphones to attain about the rated figure, perhaps a bit less. But I wasn’t ready for what was going to happen.

Not only did the CH710N completely blow past the rated 35-hour battery life figure, but they also went on for a staggering 52 hours. At first, I assumed the noise-canceling could be off, but that was not the case. The headphones just proceeded for 52 hours and had that not been the case, this review would have been published each day early.

Something similar happened when testing Sony’s 60 minutes usage with a 10-minute charge claim. The CH710N went on for just two and a half hours with just 10 minutes of charge. Once again, the noise-canceling was enabled.

It’s not clear what’s happening here; I’ve seen headphones periodically last longer compared to the manufacturer specified figure. After all, we don’t have the exact same methodology to try battery endurance as the businesses that make these headphones. But an increase of nearly 50% is unprecedented. It’s possible the battery consumption changes based on the ambient noise and admittedly, I didn’t exactly run these headphones close to a busy street. Whatever the case may be, this indicates the CH710N will comfortably reach producer specified figure and perhaps even longer centered on your use.

The only thing that sours the experience for me personally is the time it takes to charge these headphones. Seven hours could be the figure quoted by Sony and it does take that long should you want to charge them completely from flat. This is an over night activity if you don’t want to spend your entire day watching your headphones charge.

Conclusion

At $130, the Sony WH-CH710N are unfortuitously a fairly underwhelming pair of headphones. The quality is a bit cheap and so they aren’t probably the most comfortable. The sound quality is mediocre and so could be the noise-canceling. They aren’t terrible at not there’s also very little that specially stands out. The only thing these headphones excel at is battery life, but even that is slightly offset by the ridiculously long charging time.

I also think the CH710N are quite a downgrade over their predecessor. The CH700N were better designed and built, much more comfortable, had better sound quality and they did all that for the exact same price. They’ll be discontinued eventually but are a better purchase within the CH710N when you can still buy them.

That leaves the CH710N in a difficult spot. Perhaps you are somebody who only really needs a long battery life or maybe just adequate or even exceptional noise-canceling while catching up on your preferred TV shows through your daily commute. In that case, you may be reasonably pleased with these headphones, especially simply because they aren’t fundamentally bad by any means. But I had high hopes for the successor to the CH700N and the CH710N failed to deliver.