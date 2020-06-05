Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Listed on Walmart Website

Sony could possibly be looking to launch the WH-1000XM4 premium wireless noise cancelling headphones soon, after a product listing was spotted on the online store of retailer Walmart. The Japanese electronics manufacturer has been working on the following version of its popular high-end headphones for some time now, but this listing now suggests that the launch could possibly be in the coming weeks. The Sony WH-1000XM3 premiered in late 2018, and is long overdue for an update which will help the organization keep up with competition from Bose and Apple.

Sony WH-1000XM4 price depending on Walmart listing

The listing for the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones was still up on Walmart’s online shop in the US during the time of writing, and had been originally spotted by Android Police. The listing mentions the price as $348 (approximately Rs. 26,300), however the status shows as ‘out of stock’, and the listing does not have an image either. What is more significant about the listing is the features and details mentioned, that is quite in-depth and shows that the new headphones could include significant improvements over the WH-1000XM3.

Sony WH-1000XM4 specifications depending on Walmart listing

Some of the features that have been already seen on the WH-1000XM3 is likely to make an obvious come back to the XM4 headset, such as for example active noise cancellation and support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec. However, notable additions include multi-point connectivity to allow the headphones for connecting to two devices simultaneously, and improvements in the microphones to boost performance of noise cancellation and on voice calls. Other technologies for sound improvement, and adaptive sound control will also be mentioned.

The features mentioned are quite step by step, and shows that the listing could be very close to the actual product features. Of course, Sony hasn’t launched the WH-1000XM4 headphones yet, but earlier leaks have suggested that the headphones are on track for a 2020 launch. Walmart’s price in the listing also seems accurate for the united states market, even though the India pricing is likely to be over Rs. 30,000.

Sony’s two key competitors Bose and Sennheiser already launched the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless respectively in late 2019, and Sony has already been late to the party. Apple too is likely to get into the over-ear noise cancelling headphones space later this year, and Sony’s XM4 update will have to be a huge step-up with regards to performance whether or not it’s to compete keenly against the increasing competition.

