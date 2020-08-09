Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Black



Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

Superior call quality with precise voice pickup

Wearing detection pauses playback when headphones are removed