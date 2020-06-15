Sony WF-SP800N, Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India on June 24

Sony could finally be trying to launch its first true wireless earphones in India, with the Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 listed on the company’s web site as ‘coming soon’. The Japanese electronics maker has been aggressive with its launches and pricing in India for its audio products, and might look to launch both of these earphones at strong price points. According to a leaked teaser, the organization may be likely to launch the 2 earphones in India on June 24.

The Sony WF-SP800N true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation were launched globally in May this season at $199 (approximately Rs. 15,100), while the Sony WF-XB700N were launched in April for $130 (approximately Rs. 9,900). The earphones have already been listed on the company’s India website, and are the very first true wireless earphones from Sony to be officially available in the country. A recently available leaked teaser which was subsequently retweeted by Sony India’s official account shows that Sony will launch the earphones on June 24.

We are expecting pricing of the two products and services to be in line with worldwide pricing, as Sony has adopted aggressive pricing for India because it looks to get market share in the audio segment. The Sony WF-SP800N could possibly be priced at under Rs. 15,000, as the WF-XB700 could go for significantly less than Rs. 10,000 at launch. The company adopted a similar strategy with the Sony WH-CH710N that is costing Rs. 9,990 in India and is much cheaper here than in worldwide markets.

The Sony WF-SP800N is the more significant launch of the 2, and will simply take on products and services such as the Apple AirPods range, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and the Jabra Elite 75t. The earphones include active noise cancellation, causeing the one of a small number of true wireless earphones available in India with the premium feature.

