Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Alexa voice control and mic for phone call, Black



Price: $227.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 07:37:03 UTC – Details)



Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Easy and clear hands free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap to the earbud

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Smart listening by adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity