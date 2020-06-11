Sony unveils the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition hardware

After months of secrecy, Sony finally revealed the design of its next-generation PlayStation 5 console. Actually, it unmasked two of these, a standard edition and an electronic digital edition without any optical drive.

The PlayStation 5 features a sleek, vertical design dominated by white panels on either side sandwiching a curved black interior. The center portion has what looks like a typical USB-A and a USB-C port on the front along with blue LED lighting and vents along the top curve. The right back of the console remains a mystery for now.

The PS5 is placed in just a vertical stand, something Sony has always had for the consoles you start with the PS2. Whether this stand is part of the design or even a separate accessory is yet unknown.

The two consoles are marked by the lack of the 4K UHD Blu-ray drive on the Digital Edition. This model is thinner and features a more symmetric design while the standard edition is bulkier and somewhat more awkwardly proportioned.

The overall design aesthetic is precisely the kind of outlandishness that certain would are expectant of from the first iteration of any new PlayStation generation. It matches the DualSense controller design perfectly, which already foreshadowed the white and black aesthetic back in April. Compared to Microsoft’s stark and minimal Xbox Series X design, the PlayStation 5 seems like something out of science fiction.

Sony also showcased a range of accessories for the new consoles. We have been made acquainted with the aforementioned DualSense controller, which will feature haptic feedback and an integrated microphone. There will also be a Charging Station for charging two DualSense controllers simultaneously, an HD Camera for possible motion tracking, a fresh Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and finally, a Media Remote for using the console as a Blu-ray player and streaming box.













PS5 accessories

Sony also showcased a huge amount of new games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K21 Deathloop, Hitman III, and more. There’s also an update for GTA V, that may get additional content, technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements when it releases on the PS5 in the second 1 / 2 of 2021.

You can take a look at all the new trailers and more on the PlayStation Blog in the link below.

