Sony unveils curvaceous new console, accessories and games– but not price

Other prominent games included a sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, a new Resident Evil, two entirely titles with looping timelines in the design of Groundhog Day, and a remake of the Japanese cult classic Demons’ Souls.

The launch came just before Microsoft reveals the first first-party games for its competing Xbox Series X. The two businesses are racing to get their competing consoles to market, making use of their decisions prone to influence gaming culture and habits for decades to come.

Neither company has yet offered any specific launch date or price, though both are expected to launch in the holiday season.

What does it look like?

If you ask some gamers, just a little weird. The PS5’s innards are housed in a curved black casing sandwiched between two white panels resembling wings, an upturned collar or maybe pointed, Lord of the Rings style Elven ears.

Perhaps it is a good thing: its stark black-and-white scheme is unquestionably distinctive, and the wings will apparently help eliminate the heat created by the console running.

Still, the very first pictures inspired ribbing on social media, with Twitter users likening it to “a modern campus library”, “the [Nintendo] Wii cosplaying as Batman”, “a reverse Oreo”, a “router with a popped collar”, London’s Strata skyscraper and a building designed by the late British architect Zaha Hadid.