Sony to unveil WH-1000XM4 headphones on August 6

Sony validated it’s hosting an audio-related launch occasion on August 6 where and it’s extremely most likely we’ll see the launching of its WH-1000 XM4headphones The keynote is set up to start at 3 PM UTC and Sony is boasting a #ListenWithSony motto which validates the item (or items) will be audio-oriented.

Save the date &#x 1f449; 8.62020 &#x 1f448; Join Sony Electronics’ Live Stream occasion to see the unveiling of our most current development. #ListenWithSony https://t.co/gLe9EF1hUC pic.twitter.com/9I6Q3DJiEg — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) July 30, 2020

Back in June, we saw a listing for the XM4 headphones, which exposed they will include small updates to the currently exceptional WH-1000 XM3s. The brand-new additions will consist of AI real-time upscaling of compressed music files. The headphones were likewise identified in Brazilian listing which exposed their style is aesthetically identical to their predecessors.

Photos and the handbook of the Sony WH-1000 XM4, the follower to Sony’s exceptional XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones, simply increased on Brazil’s Anatel (comparable to the FCC). h/t @evefavretto pic.twitter.com/sjXb4XaCN9 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 6, 2020

In addition, we got verification the XM4s will keep the 40 mm Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) motorists, class-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 30- hour battery life. Pricing is anticipated to stay at $348