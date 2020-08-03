Sony to release three 2021 flagship sizes, Compact and Premium make a comeback

It appears like it’s a bit too early for 2021 leakages however the sort of year we are having couple of things can amaze us. This one user in Android Police is among those looking ahead and shared some intriguing info concerning Sony’s upcoming flagship series in 2021.

According to his sources, Sony strategies to revive the Compact and Premium variations of itsflagship This appears to remain in line with the present patterns as the majority of the business are presenting a minimum of three flagship designs. He likewise includes that this year, the business will avoid the little flagship kind element.

Normally a single discuss a web board would not be thought about a especially reputable source, however the details was supported by Androidnext, which has good performance history with Xperia leakages. Plus it falls in line with the lineup shake-up that Sony assured as it looks for to gain back a few of the lost ground in the mobile phone market.

