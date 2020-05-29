Sony to hold another PS5 event on June 4

Sony not too long ago detailed a lot of PS5’s specs but it surely’s holding another subsequent week and it gave us a brief teaser. It can be held at 1:00PM (PDT) on June 4 and can be streamed through PlayStation’s official website.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a take a look at the way forward for gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC  PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

The teaser means that whereas the earlier event was a bit extra technical revealing a lot of the specs of the PS5, this one can be extra game-focused.

Thats why Im excited to share that we’ll quickly offer you a primary take a look at the video games youll be enjoying after PlayStation 5 launches this vacation. The video games coming to PS5 symbolize one of the best within the trade from modern studios that span the globe. Studios, each bigger and smaller, these newer and people extra established, all have been laborious at work growing video games that may showcase the potential of the {hardware}.

Of course, the event can be online-only and it is a part of a sequence of on-line occasions devoted on the entire PS5 ecosystem.

