Sony SRSXB23 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker (Black) with Knox Gear Multipurpose Outlet Wall Shelf Bundle (2 Items)

Go anywhere with full, crisp sound in a lightweight, stylish design. The Sony SRSXB23 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker is IP67 waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof, with up to 12 hours of battery life, so your music never gets left behind. Keep the good times going with super-efficient USB-C charging, and control sound settings with the Sony | Music Center app.

Handy, Super-Portable Design

Compact and lightweight, the Sony SRS-XB23 fits perfectly in the cup holder of your camping chair – great for the park, the beach, or the mountains. And the convenient strap lets you hang your speaker in your tent or on the nearest tree – wherever you want to share your favorite beats.

Waterproof and Rustproof

With an IP67 rating, your speaker is waterproof – so you’ve got no worries using it by the sea or the pool and there’s no problem washing it either.

Dustproof for Outdoor Activities

With an IP67 rating, you can take your speaker to the trail, the forest, the city, or wherever you like – the SRS-XB23 speaker will keep on playing, no matter how dusty the surface.

Shockproof – Built to Last

The Sony SRS-XB23 Portable Speaker has undergone extensive shock testing to make sure it can withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use.

Get Things Booming with Party Connect

Enjoy the same song, multiplied, with Party Connect. Connect up to 100 wireless speakers with Bluetooth technology and the music and lights sync-up so everyone dances to the same beat.

Bundle Includes:

Sony SRSXB23 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker (Black)

Knox Gear Multipurpose Outlet Wall Shelf with Built-In Cable Management and 11lb Load Capacity (White)

PLAY IT LOUD WITH EXTRA BASS: Turn up the volume and hear the clarity of EXTRA BASS. Dual passive radiators work together with full-range speakers to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost

X-BALANCED SPEAKER UNIT: Developed by Sony, the X-Balanced speaker unit achieves high sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper, more rewarding listening experience. The layout of the side passive radiators has been optimized to reproduce clear bass sound

STREAM MUSIC WITH BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY: Simply connect your smartphone to this portable speaker via Bluetooth to start streaming all your favorite music

SONY AUTHORIZED DEALER: Includes USA Manufacturer Warranty