Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH and Built In Mic for Phone Calls, Black (SRSXB23/B)



Price: $98.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 18:46:10 UTC – Details)



Go anywhere with full, crisp sound in a lightweight, stylish design. The XB23 is IP67 waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof, with up to 12 hours of battery life, so your music never gets left behind. Keep the good times going with super-efficient USB-C charging, and control sound settings with the Sony Music Center app.

Waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof IP67 design for worry-free usage

Power through any playlist with up to 12 hours of battery life

Compact, lightweight, highly portable design

Get things booming with Party Connect and sync up to 100 speakers

X-Balanced Speaker Unit enhances sound quality and power

The speakerphone function offers a convenient way to talk hands-free, whether it’s a conference call for work or a chat with friends