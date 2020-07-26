Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Loud Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth – Loud Audio for Phone Calls- Small Waterproof and Dustproof Travel Music Speakers Violet Amazon Exclusive



Enjoy big Beats on the go with the srs-xb12 wireless speaker, featuring extra bass, an updated IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, and up to 16 hours of battery life. Small and compact enough to fit in a small bag or a cup holder, life on the move just got a lot more fun.

MUSIC THAT TRAVELS: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel

VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR: Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS, and pair two for even more fun

PERFECTLY PORTABLE: Use the detachable carry strap to hang, carry, or clip the speaker to your bag

WATERPROOF CASING: Take to the pool or beach without worrying about water damaging the speaker unit

TOTALLY DUSTPROOF: This outdoor pocket speaker will keep on playing no matter how dusty the surface

UPGRADE THE AUDIO: Wirelessly connect 2 speakers and achieve stereo sound with Speaker Add Function

LONGER BATTERY LIFE: Party for longer with this rechargeable speaker’s extended 16 hour battery life