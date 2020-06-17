Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India

Sony has announced price cuts on a range of audio products in India. This includes a Rs. 5,000 price reduction on the Sony WH-1000XM3 on-ear headphones. There’s up to 40 percent discount on the budget wireless headphones range as well as up to Rs. 8,000 off on extra bass speakers. Sony is also offering savings of up to Rs. 6,000 on purchase of the HT-X8500 soundbar and Rs. 5,000 savings on purchase of the HT-S20R soundbar. Price cuts have also been introduced on subwoofers and outdoor party speakers. These discounts are listed on ShopatSC.com and have been introduced to commemorate World Music Day coming on June 21. The new prices will also be available at Sony stores, major e-retailers, and other sales channels.

Sony headphones deals

Starting with the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones, Sony has announced a price cut of Rs. 5,000, and the headphones are now priced at Rs. 24,990 on ShopatSC.com. These headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life, and come equipped with Adaptive Sound Control and touch control features.

The Sony WH-H910N headphones, on the other hand, see a price cut of Rs. 4,000 and are currently listed on the site at Rs. 18,891. These headphones offer battery life of up to 35 hours and a Quick Charge function gives you 2.5 hours of entertainment with a speedy 10-minutes charge.

Sony’s budget wireless headphones lineup has gotten price cuts of up to 40 percent ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000. Headphones like Sony WH-CH510, Sony WI-C400, Sony WI-C200 and Sony WI-C310 are listed with price cuts on ShopatSC. The headphones are now priced in India at Rs. 3,290, Rs. 3,591, Rs. 1,899, and Rs. 2,490, respectively. Sony WH-CH510 key highlights include 35 hours battery life and lightweight aesthetic.

Sony speakers deals

The Sony extra bass speakers lineup that includes the SRS-XB402M, SRS-XB41, SRS-XB32 and SRS-XB12, has received price cuts of up to Rs. 8,000. The Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth extra bass portable speaker with built-in Alexa is currently listed at Rs. 17,990. Similarly, the Sony SRS-XB41 extra bass portable waterproof wireless speaker with Bluetooth and NFC is currently priced at Rs. 12,990. The Sony SRS-XB32 is now priced at Rs. 9,990, while the SRS-XB22 is priced at Rs. 6,490. The Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 3,490 in India.

The tech giant’s soundbar lineup is getting a price discount of up to Rs. 6,000. The Sony HT-X8500 single soundbar with Dolby Atmos and built-in subwoofers is listed at a discounted rate of Rs. 29,990, whereas the Sony HT-S20R 5.1 channel Dolby Digital soundbar home theatre system with Bluetooth connectivity is now available at just Rs. 14,990.

Outdoor party speakers Sony MHC-V02 and Sony GTK-PG10 are also getting price cuts of up to Rs. 7,000.