Sony RX100 VII Premium Compact Camera with 1.0-type stacked CMOS sensor (DSCRX100M7)

Sony RX100 VII premium compact camera, 20. 1MP 1. 0-Type stacked CMOS sensor, 24-200mm zoom lens 0. 02-Sec. Fast AF, real-time tracking and real-time eye AF for human and animal, blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20Fps, single burst shooting at 90Fps, 4K HDR (HLG) video recording, active mode Steady Shot for 4K movie, microphone jack

20. 1MP 1. 0 Type stacked CMOS sensor, Zeiss Vario Sonnar T* 24 200 millimeter F2. 8 F4. 5 large aperture high magnification zoom lens

0. 02 sec. High AF speed, 357 point focal plane Phase detection AF and 425 point contrast detection AF

Up to 20 fps blackout free shooting, using up to 60 times/sec. Af/AE calculations.Dioptre Adjustment:-4.0 to +3.0 m-1

Ai based real time tracking for stills and movies, and touch tracking. Real time eye AF for human (stills and movies), and for animal (stills only)

4K video with s log3 and Interval Shooting. Microphone jack and vertical position data recording. Active mode image stabilization in 4K video recording, and Movie Edit add on compatible