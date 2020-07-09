Sony reveals the PS5 game box design

Sony unveiled what the physical boxes for PlayStation 5 games will look like in a blog post on Thursday, using the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales as an example. While they look a lot like, well, game boxes, there are still several interesting design details to notice.

Sony will once more sell games in blue cases, much like PS4 games, but the PS5 cases are a slightly darker blue that generally seems to match the blue accents on the PS5 console and controller. And the PS5 header at the top of the game label is white and black (instead of the blue of the PS4 header), also matching the design of the PS5 hardware family.

The PS5 game box doesn’t may actually have any language indicating that you’ll need the PS5 with a disc drive to play games that come in physical boxes — but if you prefer to get the digital-only PS5 when the consoles are released, you almost certainly won’t be shopping for physical games anyway.

If you want to make more comparisons between the PS5 and PS5 game boxes, here’s the game box for Spider-Man on PS4:

Image: Sony

Sony plans to launch the PS5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales this holidays.