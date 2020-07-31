Sony Professional XQD G series 120GB Memory Card (QD-G120F/J)



The Sony XQD new g Series provide exceptional durability, up to 5 times more durable than regular XQD cards3. It also maximizes performance and of high-end and professional XQD compatible cameras. The new cards offer a read speed of 440MB/S2 and write speed 400MB/S2 and a unique technology that ensures a dependable 4K video recording.

Xqd performance: The new XQD cards achieve Max read 440MB/s, Max write 400MB/S2 by using PCI Express Gen. 2 interface.

Superior strength: exceptional durability even during intense use. Up to 5x more durable compared to standard XQD. Tested to withstand 5 M (16. 4 foot) drops (3)

Fast reading & Writing: maximizes performance of XQD cameras, whether 4K video recording or continuous burst mode shooting, or transferring large contents to host devices

High durability: shock proof, Anti-Static and resistant to breakage. Full performance in extreme temperatures, also UV, x-ray and magnet proof

Downloadable filed Rescue: applies special algorithm to achieve higher rate of recovery for raw image, MOV files and 4K xavc-s video files captured on Sony and Nikon devices