Sony postpones PS5 event due to protests

Sony is suspending its PlayStation 5 event that was scheduled for June 4th due to ongoing protests. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration,” says Sony in a Twitter message. “And for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony is clearly referencing the response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and the ensuing protests we’ve seen happen within the US and all over the world. Sony had been planning to use Thursday’s event to showcase PS5 video games, promising an hour-long event with a primary take a look at a number of the video games folks shall be taking part in when the PlayStation 5 launches this vacation season.

Sony’s resolution follows an identical move by EA to delay its Madden NFL 21 event in the present day, and Google’s resolution to delay its Android 11 beta announcement. Sony has not but revealed when the PS5 will now be held.