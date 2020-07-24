Sony Playstation Vita Wi-Fi 2000 Series with AC Adapter and Silicon Joystick Covers (Renewed) (Piano Black/Matte Khaki)



Price: $229.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 00:14:14 UTC – Details)



This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new, with limited to no wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, and repackaging. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. The product ships with a charger and cable, but does not include headphone, manual or SIM card. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon. Take the greatness of PlayStation on the go with the Ultimate Gamer’s Companion. On the PlayStation Vita system, gamers can play over 1,000 PlayStation games, stream PS4 games via Remote Play, and stream PS3games via PS Now. This slim and sleek device also features a more immersive gaming experience away from your console and TV. Over 1000 Games: Many PlayStation Vita games, such as Final Fantasy X, God of War Collection, and Minecraft, classic games from PS One and PSP systems and more. Remote Play: Stream a wide range of your PS4 games on your PS Vita system over a local wi-fi network when away from your PS4 system or TV. Designed for Superior Gameplay: The slim, sleek, and light design of the PS Vita makes it comfortable to hold and the dual analog controls provide a deeply immersive gameplay experience. Includes -Playstation Vita Console Slim -AC Adapter -USB Cable -2x Silicon Joystick Covers

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new, with limited to no wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, and repackaging. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. The product ships with a charger and cable, but does not include headphone, manual or SIM card. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.

Comes with AC Adapter, Charging Cable, and Silicon Button Covers for Joysticks

Play over 1,000 PlayStation games, stream PS4 games via Remote Play, and stream PS3 games via PS Now

App Enabled : PlayStationStore is your one-stop-shop for movies and hot new TV shows, and don’t forget apps like Netflix and TuneIn Radio.

5 inch LED Display