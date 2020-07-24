Sony Playstation PS4 Camera, 9845252



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 16:17:04 UTC – Details)



Navigate, play and share with the PlayStation Camera for the PS4 system. Its dual wide angle lenses and four microphone array combine to make it the perfect companion for your PS4™system. It enables hands-free navigation of the PS4 system menu. Login instantly with face recognition as well as search your library and launch games with voice commands. Select games incorporate the PlayStation Camera to offer innovative new ways to play. Imagine such possibilities with The Playroom™, a pre-installed app on Playstation 4 systems. Finally, Playstation®Camera unlocks functionality to personalize your gameplay livestreams and SHAREfactory™ videos with picture-in-picture video commentary directly from your PS4™system. New PlayStation 4 Camera Suitable for use with PlayStation VR PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4 camera required for VR

Suitable for use with PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4 camera required for VR