Sony Playstation Console Shaped Bifold Wallet

This Sony Playstation Bifold Wallet is the perfect collectable for gaming fans. It recreates the classic Playstation Console to the finest detail including power, eject and reset buttons. The wallet features a button snap opening which replicates the consoles disc tray. Inside there is space for notes and cards as well as a zip-up coin pocket and Playstation logo. Officially licensed. The Sony Playstation console was first relelased in 1994 and became the best-selling video game console of all time which led to the release of further models. It became the first console to ship over 100 million units worldwide making it an iconic and well known product to not only hardcore gaming fans but also to the more casual player.

Sony Playstation Console Bifold Wallet

Features the iconic console design with button fastener

Includes note and card slots, zip up coin pocket and Playstation logo

Ideal collectable for video game fans

Officially licensed