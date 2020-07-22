Sony PlayStation Classic Console Holiday 20 Games Bonus Bundle



Price: $74.00

(as of Jul 22,2020 00:15:16 UTC – Details)



Put your gaming hats on and immerse yourself into a fantastical world.

The Sony PlayStation is just what you need for a gaming night with your friends. This classic edition console lets you play 20 pre-loaded games. It comes with two wired controllers and a virtual memory card.

This PlayStation from Sony is smaller than the original PlayStation and big on fun! Launch yourself in a virtual world of fun and experience the all-new PlayStation like never before. This classic PlayStation is lightweight and sleek and will provide you with years of fun expriences. Any time is game time! Show your enthusiasm as a gamer and jump in on your PlayStation!

Dimensions (Overall): 8.88 inches (H) x 2.28 inches (W) x 3.75 inches (D)

Weight: 2.28 pounds

Model Compatibility:

This Playstation Classic Bundle Includes:

Playstation Classic Console

USB AC Adaptor

HDMI cable

User Manual

20-Pre-loaded Games:

Data Storage Drive Capacity: No built-in storage

Output Type: HDMI

Connectivity: USB

Features:

Video Game Console: Lightweight, Slim Design

Street Date: December 3, 2018

20-Pre-loaded Games:

Battle Arena Toshinden Cool Boarders 2 Destruction Derby Final Fantasy VII Grand Theft Auto Intelligent Qube Jumping Flash Metal Gear Solid Mr. Driller Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Rayman Resident Evil Director’s Cut Revelations: Persona Ridge Racer Type 4 Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo Syphon Filter Tekken 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Twisted Metal Wild Arms

Important Update For US TV, you need change game setting to NTSC(60FPS) see the video instruction below link

This mini Console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation

bundled with 20 games including:Battle Arena Toshinden Cool Boarders 2 Destruction Derby Final Fantasy VII Grand Theft Auto Intelligent Qube Jumping Flash Metal Gear Solid Mr. Driller Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Rayman Resident Evil Director’s Cut Revelations: Persona Ridge Racer Type 4 Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo Syphon Filter Tekken 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Twisted Metal Wild Arms