Sony PlayStation 5’s Amazon listing reveal price

Sony is holding an online event later today to give us our first look at the PlayStation 5 games. The company has already unveiled the PlayStation 5’s specs but hasn’t announced its price yet. However, the gaming console was listed on Amazon UK with a price tag of £599.99 ($760/670), and while a lot of the listing is clearly a placeholder, the price is too specific because of it to be random.

What gives it a lot more credibility is that the listing was pulled down since. Some watchful shoppers took these screenshots that show the PlayStation 5 will come with 2TB storage and some body even was able to place an order.

Interestingly, the 1TB and 2TB models had the exact same price, which obviously defintely won’t be the case when sales proper start. We suspect Amazon only had the starting price and absentmindedly added it to both listings.

Previously Sony confirmed that PlayStation 5 should come with 825GB storage, however the company was likely discussing the actual usable storage.

Additionally, Amazon UK had listed the PlayStation 5 games from the few developers priced at as much as £69.99 ($90/80), but these were also placeholders which didn’t include any information regarding the games.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event will undoubtedly be streamed starting at 8PM UTC where we’ll hopefully get more information about the gaming console’s pricing and availability.

