Sony PlayStation 5 teaser pages on Flipkart and Amazon confirm late 2020 India launch

The Sony PlayStation 5 unmasked last month will get to India in late 2020, according to the teaser pages that went live on Flipkart and Amazon.in.

Neither Flipkart nor Amazon reveal the purchase price or launch date of the PlayStation 5 in India, but going by “late 2020” we assume the gaming console will arrive in the nation sometime in November.

The teaser pages on the websites of both ecommerce giants range from the digital and standard editions of the PlayStation 5, meaning both models will undoubtedly be sold in the united states.

The pages also include the DualSense Wireless Controller along side four other PS5 accessories – PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, Media Remote, DualSense Charging Station, and HD Camera.

Moreover, the pages also mention some of the PlayStation 5 games that were showcased at the big event last month, which include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Destruction AllStars and Returnal.







PlayStation 5 games coming to India

You can head in this manner to check out our PlayStation 5 announcement coverage to know more about it, and over here to check out it specifications.

