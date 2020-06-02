Sony PlayStation 5 June 4 event postponed over George Floyd protests

By
Jasyson
-

The PlayStation 5 event that was scheduled for June 4 has been postponed by Sony in mild of the continued George Floyd protests within the US.

Even although the event was on-line, Sony stated now isn’t the appropriate time for a celebration and that extra vital voices should be heard.

At its June 4 event, Sony was going to provide us our first have a look at the PlayStation 5 video games, however there’ll nonetheless be sufficient time for that earlier than the console launches. And whereas Sony hasn’t unveiled the PlayStation 5 but, it detailed the next-gen gaming console’s {hardware} and options again in March. You can head this approach to be taught extra.

Sony is not the one tech firm to cancel its event in assist of George Floyd – who died on May 25, 2020 whereas in police custody – and the racial injustice towards the Black Community. US-based online game maker Electronic Arts (EA) additionally referred to as off its Madden NFL 21 soccer online game announcement.

Other tech corporations have additionally expressed their solidarity with the Black Community. YouTube and Facebook have pledged $1 million and $10 million, respectively, in the direction of efforts dedicated to ending racial injustice, whereas Twitter has uploaded black-colored profile image and banner on social media accounts to indicate its assist for the Black Community.



Source link

Post Views: 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR