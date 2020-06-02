Sony PlayStation 5 June 4 event postponed over George Floyd protests

The PlayStation 5 event that was scheduled for June 4 has been postponed by Sony in mild of the continued George Floyd protests within the US.

Even although the event was on-line, Sony stated now isn’t the appropriate time for a celebration and that extra vital voices should be heard.

At its June 4 event, Sony was going to provide us our first have a look at the PlayStation 5 video games, however there’ll nonetheless be sufficient time for that earlier than the console launches. And whereas Sony hasn’t unveiled the PlayStation 5 but, it detailed the next-gen gaming console’s {hardware} and options again in March. You can head this approach to be taught extra.

Sony is not the one tech firm to cancel its event in assist of George Floyd – who died on May 25, 2020 whereas in police custody – and the racial injustice towards the Black Community. US-based online game maker Electronic Arts (EA) additionally referred to as off its Madden NFL 21 soccer online game announcement.

An official assertion from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB  Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

Other tech corporations have additionally expressed their solidarity with the Black Community. YouTube and Facebook have pledged $1 million and $10 million, respectively, in the direction of efforts dedicated to ending racial injustice, whereas Twitter has uploaded black-colored profile image and banner on social media accounts to indicate its assist for the Black Community.