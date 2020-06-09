Sony PlayStation 5 event rescheduled for June 11

The PlayStation 5 event was initially going down on June four however was postponed by Sony because of the ongoing protests within the US. Now the corporate has introduced that the event is occurring on June 11.

This will likely be a pre-recorded online-only event which will likely be streamed beginning at 1PM PST (8PM UTC) in 1080p decision at 30 fps. Sony recommends sporting your headphones as a result of “theres some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if its pumped through your phone or laptop speakers”.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a take a look at the way forward for gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd  PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

At this event, Sony will give us our first take a look at the PlayStation 5 video games, and whereas the corporate is but to unveil the PlayStation 5, it has already detailed its next-gen gaming console’s {hardware}. You can head over to know extra about it.