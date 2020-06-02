Sony PlayStation 5 Event Delayed Amid US Unrest

Sony on Monday postponed a streamed occasion at which it was to showcase video games tailor-made for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles, stepping again amid rising unrest in US cities.

The digital showcase of PS5 video games had been set for Thursday. Japan-based Sony didn’t point out a brand new date for the net presentation.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration,” the PlayStation staff stated in a tweeted message.

“For now, we want to stand back and let more important voices be heard.”

The transfer comes amid rising violence and racial tensions in response to the police killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in an incident captured on video.

US online game maker Electronic Arts, in a separate transfer, cancelled plans for a streamed presentation this week dedicated to a brand new Madden NFL 21 title primarily based on US skilled soccer.

“We stand with our African-American/ Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners,” California-based EA stated.

“Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.”

Cancellation of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo online game business extravaganza in Los Angeles this month because of the pandemic prompted these planning bulletins or displays to schedule on-line occasions.

Sony is anticipated to unveil its PlayStation 5 console later this yr.