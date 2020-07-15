Sony PlayStation 5 could be the heaviest console around

The Sony PlayStation 5 could very well be the heaviest gaming console when it launches if this Amazon listing is anything to go by. According to the specs below the listing of a currently-unavailable PlayStation 5 on Amazon Germany, the PS5 will weigh 4.78kg.

To put that number into context, the PlayStation 4 weighs 2.8kg, while the PlayStation 4 Pro is 3.3kg. At 4.78kg the PlayStation 5 will weigh almost as much as the 5kg PlayStation 3 from 13 years ago.

Microsoft’s current Xbox One X weighs 3.81kg, while the rumored Xbox Series X is expected to tip the scales at 4.45kg, which is nearly as heavy as Sony’s incoming console.

There’s good reason for the heft, though. The PS5 has a 4K Blue-ray drive, an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores, running at 3.5GHz, a custom GPU with 36 cores at 2.23GHz, capable of 10.28 TFLOPs, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, custom 825GB SSD and support for up to 8K resolution at up to 120fps. The PlayStation 5 will reportedly cost €500/$499/£449 for the top-of-the-line model.

