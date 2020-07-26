Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 4K HDR Gaming Console with DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, 2TB SSHD Hybrid Drive, Jet Black



Price: $649.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 00:00:41 UTC – Details)



PlayStation 4 Pro Gaming Console

Highlights:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with the new PS4 Pro

Players can benefit from increased image clarity and faster frame rates

HDR Technology display

The PS4 comes inclusive of the Dual Shock Controller and AC Power Adapter

The perfect bundle to unleash the inner gamer in you

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 2TB SSHD PlayStation 4 Pro

Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost

mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits

of faster frame rates and much more. The bundle also displays unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors as well with its HDR Technology. The 4K

Entertainment of this PlayStation lets you stream movies, shows and stream 4K videos to your PS4 Pro. A great way to unleash the inner gamer in you,

this PlayStation 4 bundle comes inclusive of the Dual Shock Controller and an AC Power Adapter as well.

Dimensions (Overall): 14.29 inches (H) x 17.01 inches (W) x 4.53 inches (D)

Weight: 9.7 pounds

Model Compatibility: PlayStation 4

Includes: Dual Shock Controller, AC Power Adapter

Output Type: HDMI

Connectivity: USB

Bundled Components: Dual Shock Controller

Features: Video Game Console: Wi-Fi Capability

AMD Jaguar x86-64 8-Core Single-chip Processor, AMD Radeon 4.20 TFLOPS GDDR5 8GB Graphics, 2TB SSHD Hybrid Drive

Ethernet 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, BD/DVD-R Blu-ray Optical Drive

3x USB 3.1 Gen.1 port, 1x AUX Port, HDMI out port (supports 4K/HDR) DIGITAL OUT (OPTICAL) port, AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller With 2 Point Touch Pad, Click Mechanism, Capacitive Type, Six-axis Motion Sensing