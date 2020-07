Price: $223.98

(as of Jul 30,2020 05:10:41 UTC – Details)



For sale is a fully functional PS2 console. Your purchase will include the PS2 console, 1 wired Sony brand controller, all Av and Ac cables you need to play, networking adapter to play with your friends!

Includes: Playstation 2 System, 1 Dual Shock 2 Controller, AC Cable, AV Cable

Color: Black

PlayStation2 is equipped with a 128-bit Emotion Engine processor that enables lightning-fast gameplay and impressive graphics power