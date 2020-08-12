Sony Pictures to host drive-in movie screenings on studio lot

Sony Pictures revealed on Wednesday the business will start hosting drive-in screenings for the general public on the movie studio’slot
.
The screenings, to accommodate up to 75 automobiles, will occur beginning August 14 on the Sony lot in Culver, City,California
.
The lineup consists of a few of of the studio’s timeless movies, like “The Karate Kid” and “Ghostbusters.”
Other movies on the schedule consist of “Baby Driver,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
As of now readily available program times on Atom Tickets list dates up to September 6.