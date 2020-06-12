Sony officially reveals the design for the PlayStation 5 and new lineup of games including Spider-Man – Armenian News

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation 5, the company’s next generation gaming system planned for launch ‘later this year.’

In a new video presentation titled ‘The Future of Gaming,’ Sony also revealed the PlayStation 5 will be obtainable in two models.

One model should include a standard a disc drive, while another option, called ‘PlayStation 5 Digital Edition,’ will lack a disc drive and likely only play games downloaded over the internet although not physical discs bought to get, according to the Daily Mail.

‘Today’s the day we have been looking forward to for years, where we reach show you just the games that demonstrate our belief that PlayStation 5 marks the biggest generational transition has yet seen,’ Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO, said.

Sony revealed a range of new games being developed for PlayStation 5, including new entries in familiar franchises such as for example Resident Evil Village, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon 2: Forbidden West, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The company also showed off original titles, including Ghostwire Tokyo, a supernatural thriller emerge a futuristic version of the Japanese capital; Stray, a game from publisher Annapurna Interactive that follows a cat residing in a city of robots; and Returnal, a third-person shooter from Finnish studio Housemarque about an astronaut trapped on an alien planet.