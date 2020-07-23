Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black (WHCH710N/B)



Cancel out the world with the long-lasting noise cancellation performance of the WH-CH710N wireless headphones Dual Noise Sensor technology automatically senses your environment to deliver an amazing sound experience With up to 35 hours of battery life quick charging and access to your smartphone’s voice assistant the WH-CH710N are sure to be a must-have for your travels

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC One-touch

Hear more detail with the 30mm Driver Units

Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders