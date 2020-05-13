Sony moves just 400,000 smartphones in Q1

Sony launched its earnings report for the Q1 interval (January  March) and the outcomes are removed from favorable. The storied Japanese producer managed to ship just 400,000 smartphones throughout this timeframe, its lowest determine in latest reminiscence. Q1 shipments in explicit are down by 64% in comparison with the identical interval final yr, marking the biggest dip in this class. The final time the corporate noticed optimistic yearly development from its Xperia line was again in Q2 2017.









The new report additionally provides us extra perception into the corporates efficiency from the 2019 fiscal yr the place Sony managed to ship just 3.2 million Xperia smartphones. For reference, the 2018 fiscal yr noticed 6.5 million shipments for Sony smartphones. Judging by the previous efficiency, the Xperia lines shipments are following a steep decline in the previous three years and it actually wants its new lineup to do higher whether it is to retain relevancy in the market.









Sony is totally dedicated to retaining its smartphone enterprise alive with the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II that are scheduled to reach in June. The firm additionally confirmed that its smartphone manufacturing vegetation in China and Thailand are working below regular situations however a few of its element suppliers in Malaysia and the Philippines are going through delays that will in flip decelerate a few of its future merchandise.

Source | Via